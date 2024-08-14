Insider Selling: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,558,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,662,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 5.56.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,920,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.