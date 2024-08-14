Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 242.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 196,639 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

