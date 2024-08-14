Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intapp by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

