InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.60

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.60 and last traded at $140.52, with a volume of 35180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in InterDigital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 51,337.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after acquiring an additional 741,820 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

