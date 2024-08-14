International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $192.32. 1,893,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.86.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
