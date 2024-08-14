Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.83 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00012010 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $63.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00035468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,969,167 coins and its circulating supply is 468,880,676 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.