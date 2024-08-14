InterRent REIT to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
