Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 646,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,592. The company has a market cap of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,098. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

