Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.48

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 96440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

