Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,473. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

