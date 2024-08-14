Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,473. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.