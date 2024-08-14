Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Down 46.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,576. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.