Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Down 46.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,576. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321,955 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

