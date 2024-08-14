Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 146973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

