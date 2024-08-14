Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 146973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.