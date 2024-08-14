Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.73. 34,366,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,065,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.94. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

