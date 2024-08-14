Investors Purchase High Volume of Alphabet Call Options (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 173,699 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,333 call options.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

GOOG traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,473,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,518,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 977,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,310,000 after buying an additional 359,669 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

