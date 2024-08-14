Investors Title Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Investors Title has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $210.70. 5,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $127.71 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

