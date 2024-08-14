Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,969,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 2.6% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.81% of Invitation Homes worth $178,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after buying an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,104,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 2,690,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.