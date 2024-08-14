Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 4.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.29. 1,554,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,762,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

