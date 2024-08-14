IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 103,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,787. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $758.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

