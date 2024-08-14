iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,498,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 14,544,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,509,977. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

