iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. The company had a trading volume of 509,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,239. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

