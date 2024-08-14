iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $546.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,324. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

