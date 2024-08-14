iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $41,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IUSV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,880. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $93.08.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
