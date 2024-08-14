iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 27,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 35,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

About iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

