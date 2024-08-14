iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.63

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 102747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,429,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 513,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 159,889 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.