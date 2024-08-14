iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.63

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 102747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
