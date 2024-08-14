iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.95

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 287137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

