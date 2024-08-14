iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 84,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 104,011 shares.The stock last traded at $41.02 and had previously closed at $40.96.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

