iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.59

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 123345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $511,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.