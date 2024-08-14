iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.14

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.14 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 766429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

