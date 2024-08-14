iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $287,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,484,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 757,264 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

