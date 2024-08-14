iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.48

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 135085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $966.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,024,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,164,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

