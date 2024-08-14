iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.02

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 2980510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

