iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,375 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

