iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,346. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

