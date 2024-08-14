iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,640 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 2,900,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

