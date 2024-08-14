Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ISDR opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,269. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 78,184 shares of company stock valued at $692,527 over the last ninety days. 26.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

