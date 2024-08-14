Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Down 3.4 %
ISDR opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $22.76.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
