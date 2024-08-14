Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 35,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,478. The firm has a market cap of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

