Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.29.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $23.63 on Wednesday, reaching $931.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,943. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $885.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $873.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

