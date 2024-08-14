Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE J traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,784. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

