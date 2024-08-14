Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JSPR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $283.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

