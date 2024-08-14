Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Aimia Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:AIM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.64. 16,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,960. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$3.62.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$122.10 million during the quarter. Aimia had a negative net margin of 55.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimia will post 0.0146489 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

