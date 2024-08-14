Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,466,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,339 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $55.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,852,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $58,211,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 539,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after buying an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.