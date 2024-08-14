Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 4.5 %

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.81.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.