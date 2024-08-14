Jeremy Allen Sells 80,048 Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) Stock

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,044.13).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

LON MPL opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.74. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

