Jet Protocol Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,938.40 or 1.00168908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

