JMP Securities Raises Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $255.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

FLUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,213.50.

NYSE FLUT traded up $15.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.83. 4,034,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

