Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 25,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DERM. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Journey Medical

In other Journey Medical news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

