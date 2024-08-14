JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $80.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.