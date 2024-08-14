JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after buying an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,084,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,055 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 267,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

