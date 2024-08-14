Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 30th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS JUVF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.
About Juniata Valley Financial
