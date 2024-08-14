Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 91 ($1.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON JUP traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.20 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,776,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,724. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.80 ($1.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £425.22 million, a PE ratio of -2,773.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,333.33%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

